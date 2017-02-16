Shen Yun : The Classical Chinese Dance Coming to Norfolk

Witness the exquisite beauty of a lost civilization come to life when Shen Yun comes to Hampton Roads!

I chatted with Executive Director of Falun Dafa Association of DC, presenter of Shen Yun show, Dong Xiang about this year’s upcoming Shen Yun performance at Chrysler Hall February 28 – March 1.

Q: Annaka Chesnutt, FOX 43

A: Dong Xiang, Executive Director of Falun Dafa Association of DC, presenter of Shen Yun show

Tell me about the styles of dancing audiences will see?

Shen Yun features classic Chinese dance that has a very long history. It’s almost as long as Chinese civilization dating back to around 3,000 – 4,000 years. A lot of people who are familiar with the Chinese acrobatics and martial arts, might see some similar movements in the show. Both of those art forms are rooted in, and come from classical Chinese dance. This is one of the world’s most expressive dances with complicated movements including; spinning and the jumping techniques that are quite challenging.

How long does it take these dancers to train and learn this material?

The dancers begin training in their early teens, so it takes about 10 years to officially become a performer in the show. They live in a New York based boarding school, where they train all day for many, many years.

How many performers are there in each show?

The average cast contains about 80 performers. Half are dancers and half are musicians. featured in our live orchestra.

What are typical reactions you’ve heard from first time viewers of the show?

The Shen Yun performers strive for perfection. They will have audiences saying, ‘Wow’ within the first five minutes. They want to have a jaw dropping effect when the curtain opens. That’s why I always emphasize, DON’T BE LATE! You do not want to miss the opening. The music will take off, the gong will be struck and the curtains will open.

What is it about this show that sets it apart?

There are a lot of things that make Shen Yun very unique.

It is very entertaining. It is very educational.

It will not only give you a wonderful night, but you gain a deeper understanding of an ancient culture. There’s over 5,000 years of history in the Chinese culture that’s very rich in meaning. A lot of people are familiar with the Chinese food, clothing and travel but what’s at the heart of Chinese culture is very difficult to understand. It is very virtuous with values that ancient Chinese people held very dear like : loyalty, compassion and wisdom. Shen Yun is putting that authentic show on stage so audiences feel the loyalty, and the courage. That is the part that is very educational and will give the audience a deeper understanding.

Catch Shen Yun on stage at Chrysler Hall Tuesday, February 28 & March 1st

