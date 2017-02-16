Roll cloud blankets Hampton Roads Wednesday evening

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A large roll cloud blanketed much of Hampton Roads Wednesday evening — catching the widespread attention of viewers.

Chief Meteorologist Don Slater noted Wednesday evening that the “cool” roll cloud did not have any weather, but it did darken the horizon around sunset.

Many WAVY viewers captured images of the rather ominous-looking cloud in areas including Hampton and Norfolk.

Some even took videos and noted on the “creepy” appearance of the clouds.

