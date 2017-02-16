Protesters gather outside meeting for proposed pipeline

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Protesters gathered outside a meeting for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline Thursday.

If approved, the 550-mile long project would stretch from West Virginia through Virginia and North Carolina.

Representatives with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission took comments inside the Hilton Garden Inn. Dozens showed up to voice opinions on both sides.

Opponents say it will negatively impact the environment, while those in favor say it will create thousands of jobs across the state.

“So lots of issues there, landowner rights, property rights as well as carbon emissions, which is what the Sierra Club is really concerned about — climate change and carbon emissions,” said Zach Jarjoura of the Sierra Club.

“This pipeline is going to create over 8,000 jobs here in the state of Virginia in construction alone, after that it will take about 2,200 working members to be able to sustain the pipeline,” said President of the Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council Matt Yonka.