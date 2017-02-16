Portsmouth water system temporarily changing to chlorine treatment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth says it will temporarily switch from chloramines to free chlorine to disinfect city water.

This is a part of routine maintenance to maintain quality of drinking water. Officials say other Hampton Roads localities including Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Suffolk and Isle of Wight County do this, too.

The change is done in accordance with state and federal regulations and poses no impact to public health or safety of city water.

The switch to free chlorine will be from March 7 until March 28. The city will return to chloramines on March 29.

This temporary change will affect water for all Portsmouth water customers, including those customers in Chesapeake and Suffolk who receive water from the City of Portsmouth.

If you fall under this umbrella, you may notice a chlorine-like smell, like that of a swimming pool, during the change. This is normal and isn’t harmful to you; you don’t need to do anything. You may also notice a brief discoloration, too, but this is normal as well and will go away as the change continues.

Kidney dialysis patients and fish owners should continue to follow the standard water treatment process for chloramines, as this also removes free chlorine.

If you’re looking for more information, call the Portsmouth Water Quality Laboratory at 539-2201 ext. 232.