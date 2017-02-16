Police: Woman drove stolen rental car for 2 years before arrest

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman arrested in Williamsburg is accused of driving a stolen rental car for over two years.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the Richmond Airport by Enterprise Rental at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle was stolen some time in December 2014, but it wasn’t noticed until an inventory check was done on Tuesday.

The rental company, Enterprise, used the OnStar service on the vehicle to provide its location to law enforcement. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.

Police say 57-year-old Vicki Lynn Smith was found to be in possession of the vehicle.

Smith indicated that she had the vehicle since its disappearance. She was arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where she was charged with receiving stolen goods.