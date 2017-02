VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a warrant being served near the Red Mill Shopping Center is expected to affect traffic in the area.

Police tweeted that Nimmo Parkway between General Booth Boulevard and Upton Drive will be closed due to the activity.

Residents who need to shop there can still enter at Upton Drive, according to police.

It is unknown what the warrant service is connected to.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.