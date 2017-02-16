Police: 3 adults found fatally shot in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say three people were found fatally shot in an apartment in Richmond’s East End.

Richmond Police Spokesman Gene Lepley said police discovered the bodies of a man and two women in an apartment on Thursday morning.

Lepley says they were pronounced dead at the scene. He says he can’t say whether the three were related.

Lepley says two children under the age of 5 were also found in the apartment and are unharmed. He says police don’t believe there is a continuing threat to the community.

