Norfolk restaurateur joins ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A restaurant owner in Norfolk says his businesses will close as part of the national “Day Without Immigrants” protest.

Jorge Romero owns Jessy’s Tienda y Taqueria and Jessy’s Taco Bistro. He says about 60 percent of his employees are immigrants, including workers from Mexico and India.

Romero says he and his staff will undoubtedly take a financial hit on Thursday, but he hopes it contributes to a noticeable dip in income tax revenue across the nation.

If not, he says the impact of the protest could simply be a show of unity. Romero says President Donald Trump’s policies seem to be a “persecution of anybody who does not quote-un-quote belong here.”

The 34-year-old Romero was born in Texas and grew up in Mexico City and eastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.