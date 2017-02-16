Norfolk restaurateur joins ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

FILE - In a Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, family members who have just arrived from Syria embrace and are greeted by family who live in the United States upon their arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A restaurant owner in Norfolk says his businesses will close as part of the national “Day Without Immigrants” protest.

Jorge Romero owns Jessy’s Tienda y Taqueria and Jessy’s Taco Bistro. He says about 60 percent of his employees are immigrants, including workers from Mexico and India.

Romero says he and his staff will undoubtedly take a financial hit on Thursday, but he hopes it contributes to a noticeable dip in income tax revenue across the nation.

If not, he says the impact of the protest could simply be a show of unity. Romero says President Donald Trump’s policies seem to be a “persecution of anybody who does not quote-un-quote belong here.”

The 34-year-old Romero was born in Texas and grew up in Mexico City and eastern North Carolina.

