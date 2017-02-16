Police: School bus assistant slapped 4-year-old after child spit on her

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a school bus assistant allegedly slapped a 4-year-old boy in the face, after the child had spit on her.

Police were called Feb. 10 to Brookside Drive for a report of a past assault. Officers met with the boy’s mother, who said her son was assaulted on a school bus on Jan. 25.

She had reportedly been told of the incident by Child Protective Services.

Police say the woman’s son spit on the assistant, 64-year-old Doll Shelton, of Hampton, who then slapped him in the face. It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Shelton is no longer employed with Newport News Public Schools because of the incident, police say. She was issued a warrant on Feb. 13 for an assault charge.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly is working to learn more about this incident. Look for more coverage on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.