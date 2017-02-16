Newport News gang associate sentenced to 25 years in 2010 murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An associated of the Black P-Stones gang in Newport News is facing 25 years for a 2010 murder.

Authorities say Chadrick Lard, 24, pleaded guilty to the murder in December 2015.

As a part of gang initiation, Lard and three others went to a home in Newport News with the intent of robbing its occupants of drugs and money.

Authorities say one of the people with Lard forced one of the home’s occupants to the ground and him in the head. The four left the house and divided up what they had stolen.

Michael Hopson, the leader of the Black P-Stones, was convicted Dec. 5, 2015 on racketeering charges including two murders and four attempted murders.

Hopson is scheduled to be sentenced March 10.