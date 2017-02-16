Member of Newport News gang ‘Thug Relations’ sentenced to 40 years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for his role in crimes connected to a street gang known as “Thug Relations.”

33-year-old Maurice McLain was convicted on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. He was found guilty by a jury on June 17, 2016, after a three-week jury trial.

Prosecutors say members and associates of Thug Relations were responsible for drug trafficking, multiple shootings, home invasions and murders.

Specifically, the jury found McLain guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Aaron Sumler at Aqueduct Apartments on July 5, 2007.

McLain, who at the time of trial was serving a 15-year sentence for using a gun during narcotics trafficking, will ultimately serve 50 years in prison for his crimes.