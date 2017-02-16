Man shows up to Elizabeth City hospital with gunshot wound

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was shot in the wrist in Elizabeth City Thursday evening.

At about 5:26 p.m., officers responded to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a gunshot victim.

Police say 21-year-old TreQuan Deonte’ Moore had a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his right wrist.

It’s not clear who shot Moore.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.