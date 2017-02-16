Man shot while driving in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was shot Wednesday night while driving in Elizabeth City.

Officers responded to Hines Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a vehicle. Police found 31-year-old Arago Harrell with a non life-threatening graze wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Police say Harrell was shot as he was driving his 1998 Chevy Tahoe in the area of Lafayette and Graves Avenue.

Authorities are still investigating. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.