Man Scheduled To Be Sentenced For Concealing Woman’s Body In Trash Can

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 48-year-old man accused of hiding a woman’s body in a trash can is scheduled to be sentenced at York County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

Police say Michael Kerlin hid the body of Michelle Hull at the Dixie Fuel Company in Newport News last May.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in November.

Hull’s family members filed a missing person’s case with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office last May after not hearing from her.

Investigators found her body at Kerlin’s company, surrounded by propane tanks a few days later.

Prosecutors tell 10 on your side family and friends of Hull are expected to be in court this afternoon. The family has not decided on how they want to address Kerlin before he is sentenced. The York County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jacob Lambert says family members may put their thoughts in writing or may speak directly to him.

The family spoke to 10 on your side last year about the impact Hull’s death has has on them.

The investigation into Hull’s death remains open. Police still have not determined how she died and have not arrested anyone for her death.

Kerlin is facing a maximum of five years in prison and a $2500 fine for his role in Hull’s disappearance.

Stay with WAVY. com for developments in this case.