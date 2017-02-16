Liberty University football moving from FCS to FBS

LYNCHBURG (WAVY) — Following in the footsteps of schools such as Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, and of course Old Dominion, Liberty University is moving it’s football program up to the FBS level.

A private christian school in Lynchburg, Liberty surprised the college football world today when word leaked out that Coach Turner Gill’s team will transition from FCS and will play as an FBS independent in football.

As Old Dominion did the Flames will begin the two year transition this fall, and then become an FBS Independent in 2018.

Liberty has around 15,000 resident students, but have over a 100,000 people taking classes online.

Liberty’s endowment is just over $1 billion, while ODU for example has an endowment of just over $213 million.

The athletic department is under new management. Athletic Director Ian McCaw was recently after being fired from Baylor.

McCaw said he hopes to build Liberty to the level of Notre Dame and BYU, two religious based colleges who also play football on the Independent level.

Liberty will join Virginia, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion as the only colleges in the state that play at the FBS level.