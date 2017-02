PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to a study by the Consumer Federation of American, your auto insurance premiums can increase if you’re involved in a crash, even if you weren’t at fault!

For this week’s edition of legal matters, attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman is here to discuss what you need to know when buying auto insurance.

