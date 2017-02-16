Lawyers want Navy espionage trial delayed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lawyers for Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin want his trial date pushed back by 12 weeks, despite claiming he is a victim of “systematic” abuse while in pre-trial confinement at the Naval Consolidated Brig Chesapeake.

Larry Youngner, Lin’s civilian attorney, told the judge the continuance request is due to a delay in obtaining security clearances for two defense witnesses. They are asking the trial to move from March 8 to May 31.

Lin’s military attorney, Lt. Clay Bridges, also asked the judge to consider reducing Lin’s sentence if he should be convicted of the crime. Bridges cited what he called illegal pretrial punishment inside the Naval Consolidated Brig, Chesapeake.

Bridges told a judge today that from September 2015 to June 2016, Lin was a victim of “systematic abuse by a sadistic group of guards known as the goon squad.”

10 On Your Side has previously reported on similar abuse allegations made by a different detainee. Those claims have since been investigated by a JAG with Navy Personnel Command, which oversees the brig. 10 On Your Side is working to obtain a copy of that report, called JAGMAN — the validity of which was questioned in the courtroom Thursday.

Bridges told the judge that “on the surface, the investigation looks good.” Still, he encouraged the judge to “take another than 30,000 foot view.”

Commander Angela Tang, who represents the United States, told a judge the claims that prompted the investigation were “exaggerated” and that it’s clear from the investigation that the Navy Personnel Command “took the allegation seriously.”

If convicted, Lin’s sentence would be reduced by the amount of time he has already served in the brig. That is standard procedure called an Allen credit. Bridges wants part of any conviction reduced by four times the Allen credit, due to what he sees as the illegal pretrial punishment.

The judge has postponed ruling on that request, while the defense works to procure more evidence it says would discredit the JAGMAN review of the allegations of abuse.

A decision on the motion to continue the trial until May 31 could be issued in the coming days. Check back to WAVY.com for updates.