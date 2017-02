CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The exit ramp to Kempsville Road from northbound Route 168 Bypass will be closed for repairs Friday.

Chesapeake city officials say crews will be doing washout repairs, which will close the ramp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A detour will be in place at exit 13B to southbound Battlefield Boulevard.

Drivers should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.