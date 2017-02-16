Garage destroyed in Gloucester County fire

HAYES, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire in the Guinea area of Gloucester County Wednesday night.

Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 11:38 p.m. about a structure fire on Mill Point Road. Units arrived to find a burned up garage. A boat parked in the driveway was also heavily damaged and the fire melted the siding off the home. The owners were home at the time of the fire but were not injured. Units cleared the scene at 1 a.m.

Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded with their engine to provide assistance.

The cause is under investigation.

Garage destroyed in fire in Gloucester County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Photo courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue