Chesapeake parents alerted about school bus incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The principal of G.W. Carver Intermediate in Chesapeake sent a message to parents Thursday about an incident involving one of the school buses.

The alert stated, in part:

This morning students reported an African- American male about 125 pounds with a black jacket hoody, blonde dreads, and blue shoes ran behind their bus, bus 685 and shouted at students. It was also reported by students that he had what they thought was a gun. Although there are inconsistencies on what has been reported and we are uncertain as to the motive of this individual, we wanted parents to be aware of the incident.”

The principal went on to say that police are investigating and were asked to increase their patrols Thursday afternoon and Friday morning as a precaution.