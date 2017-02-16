Burfoot’s attorney requests acquittal on two charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for Anthony Burfoot is requesting acquittals on two counts related to the city treasurer’s public corruption conviction.

In a motion filed Feb. 15, Andrew Sacks is arguing that evidence presented in the trial Burfoot shows his client engaged in a conflict of interest rather than a bribery scheme.

Sacks filed several documents in January, requesting a new trial and motioning for acquittal on three of the counts Burfoot was found guilty of in December.

A jury found him guilty on six federal charges — including conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and perjury — following a monthlong federal trial.

The motions were filed the same day as a Norfolk judge heard a petition from Ronald Batliner requesting that Burfoot be suspended from office, pending the appeals process. Batliner’s petition was latest in a line of efforts to have Burfoot removed from office.

The judge said Wednesday that he will have a decision on the petition in the next few days. Sacks has said he will file an emergency appeal if the judge rules in favor of Batliner.

