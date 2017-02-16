Authorities: Man shot after beating stepdad with hammer in Moyock

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was shot after he allegedly beat his stepfather with a hammer Sunday in Currituck County.

Authorities were called to a domestic situation in the 100 block of Elm Circle around 8 p.m. after dispatchers received a call that a man was being beaten with a hammer by his stepson.

As deputies responded, dispatchers said they received a report that the stepson had been shot by his stepfather.

When authorities got to the scene, they saw the stepson, a 49-year-old man, sitting outside on the porch of the residence. He had a single gunshot wound to the stomach. The stepfather, a 65-year-old man, was found inside the home. He had several wounds from being hit by a hammer, the sheriff’s office said.

Both men were taken to separate hospitals. The stepson was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The stepfather was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

The gun that was used in the shooting was a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are still investigating. Charges will be filed at a later date.