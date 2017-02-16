6 indicted in Hampton Roads heroin and cocaine conspiracy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Six people were indicted Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, heroin and fentanyl throughout Hampton Roads.

Specifically, prosecutors say the drugs were sold over a four-year period in Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

An indictment says 33-year-old Terry Glenn Williams, of Newport News, was an armed drug dealer who distributed heroin and cocaine from several hotels in Hampton Roads. He’s also accused of using women who were addicted to drugs to engage in prostitution to further the conspiracy.

Williams is charged in connection to Michelle Gonyer’s heroin overdose death on April 8, 2013, and another overdose involving serious injury.

Williams and 26-year-old Kristen Paiva, of Hampton, are also charged with the heroin overdose death of Caroline Eaton on April 10, 2013.

In addition, Williams is charged with carrying guns while engaged in selling and supplying drugs.

Williams, Longene Durae Alexander, Tymane Raymond Springs, Tiffany Renee Taylor and Paiva each face a max penalty of 20 years to life in prison, if convicted. Kearney faces a max penalty of 20 years.

Mugshots were not available for Alexander, Springs or Taylor.

Find a full list of charges each suspect faces below:

Terry Glenn Williams: Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Fentanyl; Maintaining Drug Involved Premises; Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate Drug Trafficking; Distribution of Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Heroin; Distribution of Heroin resulting Death and Serious Bodily Injury; Money laundering.

Longene Durae Alexander: Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Fentanyl; Maintaining Drug Involved Premises; Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate Drug Trafficking; Distribution of Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Heroin; Distribution of Heroin resulting Death and Serious Bodily Injury; Money laundering

Tymane Raymond Springs: Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Fentanyl; Maintaining Drug Involved Premises; Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate Drug Trafficking; Distribution of Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Heroin; Distribution of Heroin resulting Death and Serious Bodily Injury

Tiffany Renee Taylor: Distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury

Ashley Lorraine Kearney: Distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury

Kristen Rose Paiva: Distribution of heroin resulting in death