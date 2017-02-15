Williamsburg motel could turn into dorm, with conditions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Plans to turn a motel into a dorm are moving forward.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Williamsburg Planning Commission voted to recommend city council approve plans for the College of William & Mary to use the Days Inn near campus as a dorm for upperclassmen.

However, that support comes with certain criteria — including renovations, no more than 80 students in the facility and a five-year limit on the special use permit.

Those provisions are much different than what the college wanted. It had permanent plans for the motel and wanted to house more than 100 students there.

College spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan said before the meeting, “We have a long-term plan of 8 to 10 years for renovations of residence halls, so five years would be problematic from the standpoint of needing swing space beyond that time frame.

“This is an important project for the university and good for the city because it allows us to keep more of our students in university operated housing,” she said.

Neighbors were against the idea. Several of them packed the planning commission meeting to voice their concerns.

“A lot of things that worry me from the standpoint of impact on the communities,” Joe Hertzler, Architecture Review Board Member and nearby motel resident, told 10 On Your Side before the meeting. “Noise, traffic, late night activities of the students, foot traffic through the neighborhoods.”

Seurattan told 10 On Your Side the school needs the space because of plans to close Landrum Hall for renovations. She said adding the Days Inn property keeps students from having to go outside their housing system.

“I know that some neighbors have expressed concerns, but I think all in all we have really good students. Any student that is in university housing is under our student code of conduct and if there are any issues, we are prepared to respond,” she said.

According to Hertzler, “There’s a lot of people that are very committed to seeing those neighborhoods stay strong and thrive and they’re committed to seeing the college stay strong and thrive.”

“I want to see us find a win-win,” he said.

Seurattan explained The William & Mary Real Estate Foundation (WMRF) approached Mr. Patel (the owner of the property) several years ago about the property. At the time, he wasn’t interested in selling. Last year, Mr. Patel can back to the WMRF and said he was interested in selling the property. We realize 180 spaces won’t cover all students but we have residence halls that are in need of renovations and the Days Inn property will allow us to greatly minimize the impact of the surrounding neighborhoods. Our goal has been and remains to house 75 percent of our undergraduate students in university housing. Currently there is not a waiting list, but room selection for next year has not started yet. Generally, at the conclusion of online room selection in the spring there is a waitlist, the number of students on that wait list varies from year-to-year. However, historically we have been able to accommodate all of the students who remained on the wait list with a spot in university housing. We are typically able to inform them of that by the end of July.”

10 On Your Side contacted Seurattan after the meeting to find out if the college will move forward with its plans for the motel. She released this statement in response:

We appreciate the Planning Commission considering the proposal and the fact that they voted to recommend that city council approve the rezoning request is certainly a positive. We will have to review the details of the contingencies discussed today and we’ll know more after city council considers the application.”

This proposal now moves to the city council for a vote.