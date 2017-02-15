Volunteer clock timer banned from Gates County school

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A volunteer clock timer was kicked out of a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

According to the Gates County Superintendent, the man pulled out a knife and put it on the table in front of him during the Gates County High School game. He reportedly did not hold up the knife in a threatening manner, but the man was asked to leave and has since been banned from the school grounds.

The superintendent does not know why he had a knife at the game.

The Sheriff’s Department confirms its deputies are taking out warrants to charge the man. Stay with WAVY for updates on when that happens.