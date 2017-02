VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Mayor Will Sessoms signed a pledge against LGBT discrimination Wednesday.

The “Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination” pledge is a way to show that city leaders are dedicated to non-discrimination protections.

Sessoms is the the first mayor in Hampton Roads to sign it, and the third in Virginia.

The pledge is sponsored by the group “Mayors Against Discrimination.” The group plans on working with other mayors in the seven cities about the pledge, too.