Video: Local carrier strike group joins fight against Islamic State

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — New video from the U.S. Navy shows fighters aboard the USS George H.W. Bush launching strikes against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Nearly 6,000 sailors with the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deployed from Norfolk last month to the Middle East.

The deployment was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the military’s effort to battle the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

A video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows a fighter taking off from the carrier’s flight deck as part of this operation. The Navy said in the post:

The strikes from the eastern Mediterranean Sea demonstrate our ability to conduct precision strikes on ISIS targets from multiple theaters as part of our globally deployed force.

