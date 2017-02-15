UConn legends react to Huskies’ 100-game winning streak

(WTNH) — The UConn women’s basketball program produces some of the best players in the world. Last night, many of them sat behind the bench, watching the team they once played for try to reach 100.

For some, like Maya Moore, it was nerve-racking.

Geno Auriemma said at times, he looked into the seats and wanted to put Moore, Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Tina Charles– any of them into the game.

It’s a tight-knit group, this UConn family and the alumni couldn’t be more proud.

