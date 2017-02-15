There’s Something for Everyone this Weekend in Hampton Roads!

Now – June 4 : Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice @ The Children’s Museum of Virginia

It’s not a bird or plane, it’s dinosaurs! One of the most – highly anticipated exhibits has finally arrived at the Children’s Museum of Virginia. Come and explore the land of fire and ice and experience the dinosaurs like never before.

Kids of all ages will enjoy science activities and challenges as they roam through extinct displays.This traveling exhibit won’t be here for long as it is going on now through June 4.

The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ticket prices range between $9 – $14.

Friday, February 17 : Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical at Ferguson Center for the Arts

This Friday, Hampton Roads will have a cultural injection of vibrant costumes, dance numbers and music. Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical will be on stage at Ferguson Center this Friday and the internationally acclaimed show is said to be electrifying!

The high energy dance numbers, intricate footwork and dynamic performers will have you swept away in the story of a love-struck couple. So come out this Friday to the Ferguson Center and take this mesmerizing journey through magical India.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $28.

Sunday,February 19 : Cirque Zuma Zuma @ American Theatre, Hampton

What do contortionists, acrobats and comedians all have in common? They are all in the traveling show Zuma Zuma. You may recognize the performers from a little show called America’s Got Talent, well now the African-style Cirque du Soleil is ready to wow Hampton Roads audiences!

Experience an array of never before seen talent this Sunday at The American Theatre in Hampton.

The Show kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and tickets start at $40

