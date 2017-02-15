Teenager stabbed multiple times during fight in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 15-year-old boy is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight on St. Clair Circle in York County Monday evening.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the teen told deputies he was playing basketball around 7 p.m. on Sunday on a court near his home when the suspect and he exchanged words. The victim and the suspect agreed to meet the following day at 3 a.m. at the basketball court to settle it.

As agreed, the two met at the court at 3 p.m., but afterward the boy said the man followed him back to his apartment complex. The two began fighting, and the man stabbed him multiple times in his back, causing one of the teen’s lungs to partially collapse.

During the fight, a female, who the victim believed was the man’s girlfriend, also kicked the teen several times.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton.

There have been no arrests in this case. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP