Teacher’s group opposed to possible changes in middle school schedules

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board is considering a proposal that would change how middle schools operate.

While the proposal would save nearly $6 million, some teachers say it would cost students. The Virginia Beach Education Association (VBEA) says under this proposal, teachers would essentially gain a class — and both educators and students would lose.

Currently, most middle school teachers teach four classes. Under the proposal, most teachers would have to pick up another class, along with about 30 more students.

“I do feel that student performance will suffer under this,” said VBEA President Kelly Walker.

“Educators are having to do more with less once again,” she said.

The way she describes the proposed change could best be illustrated in a schedule.

For example, a social studies teacher schedule today would include four U.S. history classes, one planning period and a study period where kids who are struggling in the history class can come to get extra help.

Under the proposed change, that teacher would have four U.S. history classes, a planning period and then a fifth class that would likely be another core class, like a government class.

“So that’s a whole new set of lesson plans, a whole new set of students at a different grade level with different needs. So it really does put a huge increase on the workload of those teachers.”

Walker also pointed out it would take away that time for struggling students to get help. They would be taking an elective instead.

10 On Your Side spoke with School Board Chair Beverly Anderson by phone. She said the idea is just one that is being considered in an effort to lower class size in secondary schools and save money.

Anderson said board members had a lot of questions Tuesday night. She said they will weigh the pros and cons and plan to discuss it further at another workshop next week.