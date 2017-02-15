State police issue senior alert for missing Fairfax County man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Fairfax County man.

Fairfax County police say 72-year-old Melvin Hardy Wylie suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Wylie was last seen Wednesday at 5227 Montgomery Street in Springfield, Virginia. He was driving a black 2008 Ford Taurus with Virginia tags XTC-3818.

Police say Wylie is a bald white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds with hazel eyes. He was wearing a green shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on Wylie’s whereabouts, call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.