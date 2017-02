NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk State University student reported that she had been sexually assaulted on campus Wednesday.

An alert from NSU says the alleged assault happened at 12:15 a.m. in a parking lot behind the Midrise Residence Hall.

Norfolk police have reportedly taken out warrants for a suspect. NSU said in the alert that the suspect is not a student.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.