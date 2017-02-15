Politics stressing you out? You aren’t alone

(NBC) — America is getting stressed out — by politics.

More than half of Americans – 57 percent – say that the current political climate is a “very” or “somewhat” significant source of stress in their lives, according to a new survey released by the American Psychological Association.

What’s more, fully two-thirds (66 percent) say that the future of the nation is a significant source of stress.

The new survey, conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of APA, is part of a larger poll about stress conducted by the organization since 2006. But 2016 was the first year that APA asked about the impact of politics, an addition prompted when psychologists who are part of the organization reported a spike in patient anxiety about the 2016 election. In January of this year, the APA followed up with additional questions, yielding the data released Wednesday.

Asked specifically about the outcome of the 2016 election, Americans were predictably divided along partisan lines. Seventy-two percent of Democrats — but just 26 percent of Republicans – said that Trump’s win was a cause of significant stress. (Those partisan differences also map along urban and rural lines; 62 percent of people living in cities but just 33 percent of rural dwellers say they were stressed by the election’s outcome.)

But concern about the future of America runs across party lines. Majorities of both Republicans (59 percent) and Democrats (76 percent) say they are significantly worried about the nation in the long run.

Anxiety about politics may have contributed to an overall increase in Americans’ stress levels in just the past few months, too. Between August 2016 and January 2017, Americans’ overall average reported stress level rose from 4.8 to 5.1 on a 10-point scale, the survey found.