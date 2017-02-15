Police: Woman stole envelope of cash accidentally left behind on counter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman stole an envelope of cash accidentally left behind by a Wal-Mart employee.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a Wal-Mart employee was cashing her paycheck at the cash center inside the Wal-Mart. When she left, she accidentally left her envelope at the counter. It had $500 inside.

The employee went to a nail store nearby and realized she had left the cash on the counter. She was able to get security footage from the loss prevention office and saw another woman took it from the counter. She remembered the woman was behind her in line at the cash center.

If you know anything about this larceny or the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.