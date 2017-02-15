Police: Woman impersonates officer, attempts to get prescription drugs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a woman impersonated a police officer and tried to buy prescription drugs at a pharmacy on Monday.

Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn says 25-year-old Maura Eddiani identified herself as a police officer at a pharmacy on Virginia Beach Boulevard. She reportedly was not in uniform and did not have police identification.

Eddiani reportedly identified herself as police to boost her character and credibility.

Police say Eddiani is charged with attempting to get drugs by fraud/forgery and misdemeanor impersonating police officer. She is currently being held at Virginia Beach City Jail.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly is working to learn more about this case.