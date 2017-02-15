Police: Man steals car, gaming systems from Langley AFB employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man after three roommates had a car taken from their garage, along with some of their belongings.

Police say one of the victims came home from work at the Langley Air Force Base around 11:30 p.m. on February 6. First, he realized the garage door was open. From there, it only got worse.

Chatsworth Drive in Newport News seems like a quiet street, but neighbors say that hasn’t been the case lately.

“There’s been a lot of problems in this area,” said John Whitmore, who has lived on Chatsworth Drive for 18 years.

On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Marquis Primus, of Hampton, and charged him with five counts, including grand larceny and burglary. Police say Primus took a car and two Xbox game systems from a home on Chatsworth Drive.

Three men are roommates in the home and at least two of them work at Langley.

“People at work, working hard and then people breaking in their homes,” said Lloyd Taylor, who has lived on Chatsworth Drive for eight years. “It’s unusual for us to have break-ins on this road because everybody looks out for everybody, so it’s probably someone who doesn’t know our neighborhood.”

Whitmore told 10 On Your Side the crime has gotten much worse in the last five years and now, he’s prepared.

“I’ve got an ADT alarm system, put cameras up. Several houses in the neighborhood have been broken into. My car has been ransacked through,” he said.

But news of the car theft surprised him.

“I was shocked to hear that, especially going into someone’s house and taking their car out of their garage and then ransacking their house,” Whitmore said.

Police did say that this is still considered an active investigation.

The victim’s car was recovered in Hampton.