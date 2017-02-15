NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire broke out at a trailer home on Mapleton Avenue in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 2900 block just after 9:30 a.m. and arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

A person was inside when the fire started but was able to escape, according to Chief Williamson with Norfolk Fire and Rescue. The victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries. Chief Williamson did not have information yet on the nature of the injuries.

The fire also caused heat damage to a neighboring house, which was vacant at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Person injured in trailer fire on Mapleton Avenue in Norfolk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Walt Hildebrand/WAVY Credit: Walt Hildebrand/WAVY Credit: Walt Hildebrand/WAVY