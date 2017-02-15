ODU’s Zach Pascal becomes first Monarch to land NFL Combine invite

(WAVY) — Old Dominion wide receiver Zach Pascal received an invitation to participate in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine becoming the first Monarch to participate in the pre-draft workout.

Pascal, from Maryland, led ODU with 65 catches, 946 yards and nine touchdown catches in 2016. His streak of catching a pass in 49-straight games, every game he played, is the second longest active streak in FBS.

Coach Bobby Wilder told Bruce Rader on multiple occasions on the Old Dominion Football Show that he believed Pascal would be the first Monarch to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Pascal will have his opportunity to shine in front of the scouts at the combine in Indianapolis which begins on February 28.