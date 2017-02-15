ODU baseball faces lofty expectations as season begins on Friday

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Old Dominion returns eight starters from a team that finished with an overall record of 32-24 a season ago, and is predicted to finish fourth in a very deep Conference USA this season.

“It’s one of the best leagues in the country,” said head coach Chris Finwood, now in his sixth season at the helm for the Monarchs.

ODU finished with a 15-15 mark in the league last season, and is picked to finish behind Southern Mississippi, Florida Atlantic, and league favorite Rice.

As far as key players to watch this season, Zach Rutherford has been grabbing the attention of Major League scouts and general managers, now listed as the 31st-best propsect on Baseball America’s top 100 draft prospects. “He’s handled all the attention really well, and you know, all the attention is good for all the other guys in the program,” said Finwood.

Rutherford, a junior out of Chesapeake (Western Branch High School), led the team in hits (70) and batting average (.311) last year, and is just one of a handful of Hampton Roads products expected to fill critical rolls. “Being a group of guys that are from the same area, played on the same travel ball teams, the same high school teams, I think it’s really cool and it’s really unique,” said Nick Walker, who attended Kellam High School (Virginia Beach).

Senior catcher Kurt Sinnen also attended Kellam, along with his brother Sam. “Growing up and playing against them, playing with them, playing against each other from travel ball in high school then meeting each other in the same uniform in college is pretty cool,” said Kurt.

ODU hasn’t played in a NCAA Regional since 2014. They’ll start working towards that goal on Friday, when they open the season against Long Island- Brookland. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 pm at Bud Methany Baseball Complex.