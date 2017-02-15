Norfolk State wins ninth-straight game after beating SC State 81-71

NORFOLK (WAVY/AP) — Jonathan Wade converted 11 of 12 from the free throw line, scored 27 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds as Norfolk State held onto second place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference by cruising past South Carolina State, 81-70 on Wednesday night.

The win was the Spartans ninth in a row.

Wade turned an offensive rebound into a layup to give the Spartans a lead it never surrendered five minutes into the game. Norfolk State held a 39-34 advantage at intermission.

Norfolk State is a half game back of conference leader North Carolina Central with four games remaining in the regular season.

Zaynah Robinson finished with 14 points for the Spartans and Kyle Williams added another 13.

Ed Stephens knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead South Carolina State (8-18, 5-8). Eric Eaves came off the Bulldogs’ bench to add another 14 points.

SC State snapped a three-game losing streak by beating North Carolina A&T Monday, but now have lost four of its last five.