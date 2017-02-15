Man guilty of DUI, involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty to charges connected to a crash that killed an Eastern Virginia Medical School student last year.

Thomas Neil Walters pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI Wednesday.

23-year-old Nancy Kelly was killed in the crash, which happened on April 23, 2016 at the intersection of Sewell’s Point and Princess Anne roads.

Kelly was a 2015 Virginia Wesleyan graduate and former basketball star. She was enrolled at the EVMS.

Kelly was reportedly coming home after picking her boyfriend up at the airport. During the trip, she pulled up behind another car at a traffic light. That’s when police said Walters crashed into the back of her van, sending her into the car in front. Kelly died a short time later.

Walters is set to be sentenced on April 20. His sentence will not exceed six years, per the plea agreement made with the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.