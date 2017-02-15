Judge hearing petition today calling for Burfoot’s removal

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk judge on Wednesday will hear a petition calling for the removal of Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot from office.

The petition, which was filed by Ronald Batliner, is calling for Burfoot to either be removed from office or suspended until the appeals process plays out.

Attorney Andrew Sacks tells 10 On Your Side that he will file an emergency appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court if the judge rules in favor of the petition.

A jury in December found Burfoot guilty on six of eight federal charges, including public corruption and perjury charges. Sack filed several motions last month that challenged the verdict and requested acquittal on three of the counts.

Speaking with 10 On Your Side Wednesday morning, Sacks called Batliner’s move premature, and says Virginia law states that Burfoot has the right to remain in office until all appeals are exhausted.

Efforts to recall the city treasurer have ramped up in the wake of last December’s verdict.

City council unanimously passed a resolution after the trial, requesting that Burfoot resign. Burfoot has said previously that he has no intention of leaving office .

A bill currently making its way through the General Assembly would automatically suspend elected upon a conviction of a felony.

10 On Your Side will have complete coverage of today’s hearing, which is expected to begin at 3 p.m.