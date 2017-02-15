Thieves break in, steal computers from John Tyler Elementary School

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — John Tyler Elementary School in Hampton was burglarized between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police say someone broke several of the school’s windows to get inside and stole computers.

There were no students or staff at the school at the time of the burglary.

Classes resumed as normal Wednesday morning. Maintenance crews for Hampton City Schools are working to repair the damage.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tyler Elementary Burglary Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Joe Fisher/WAVY Photo) (Joe Fisher/WAVY Photo) (Joe Fisher/WAVY Photo)