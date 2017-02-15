JCC Police investigating two robberies at Quality Inn and Suites

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are investigating two robberies that occurred at the Quality Inn and Suites this month.

Police say the first robbery happened on February 11, at around 3:30 a.m. After approaching the clerk, the suspect damaged money and implied he had a gun.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes, a slender build, approximately 5’7”-5’8” tall, 20-30 years of age and wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a black mask.

Another robbery four days later at around 6:40 a.m at the same location.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. This suspect is described as a light skinned male, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a faded dark green work style jacket, work gloves and having white cloth-like material (similar to a t-shirt) wrapped around his face.

There were no patrons in the lobby during either incident, and no one was reported injured. Investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

If you have any information about who may have been involved in these incidents call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.