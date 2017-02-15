In The Kitchen: Crab Cake over Fettuccine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As a preview of next week’s Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, Jodi Newland and Alvin Hyman from Sweetwater Cuisine came into our kitchen and made a mouth-watering Crab Cake over Fettuccine served with Saffron Cream, Bacon and Arugula.

Sweetwater Cuisine

4216 Virginia Beach Blvd

(that’s the Wayside Village Shoppes)

(757) 403-7073

SweetwaterCuisine.com

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Starts Monday February 20th through February 26.

More than 90 Restaurants!

VBRESTAURANTWEEK.com

