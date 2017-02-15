HRRJ board selects Ronaldo Myers to fill superintendent position

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail Board unanimously chose Ronaldo Myers to fill the jail’s superintendent position.

The selection was made Wednesday, according to a jail official. Myers has yet to accept the position.

Myers is the director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Jail officials said Myers rose through the ranks to serve as director of the Glenn Detention Center, which houses about 800 prisoners. Inmates consist of both county residents and those of five municipalities located in Richland County, South Carolina. The facility also has a 24-bed juvenile detention center that is located within the same perimeter as the 1,120-bed adult detention center.

Myers was responsible for both adult and juvenile operations.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan is currently serving as interim superintendent of HRRJ. He took over for former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

McCabe had served as the interim superintendent of the jail since Sept. 12, 2016. He committed to the position through the end of 2016, if a permanent superintendent was not in place. He retired as sheriff on Feb. 1.