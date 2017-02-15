Hearing Voices: Training for Tough Situations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Last year, Virginia Beach police responded to more than 4,000 calls that involved someone in crisis.

10 On Your Side looks at the unique training it takes to deal with those tough situations.

One of the most powerful things the officers learn is what it’s like to hear voices. You can listen as these officers try to complete simple tasks — but with a pre-programmed headset.

The goal is to teach officers empathy, and give them a better understanding of what might be going on inside the mind of someone in crisis.

10 On Your Side found that the number of crisis calls officers respond to, have gone up.

Deanna LeBlanc will take you inside training for these tough situations in a special report tonight.

Cover begins on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.