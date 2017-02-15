Hampton conference gives residents a chance to take back the community

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The second Urgency is Now Conference kicked off in Hampton Wednesday night.

This year’s theme is disrupting the culture of violence. Organizers say it’s specifically aimed at helping young black males achieve and break through the culture of violence.

Synethia White, the City of Hampton’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator, says the idea for the conference blossomed in 2013, following 23 murders in the city.

White says in 2016, there were 22 murders in the city with 92 percent of the victims or the people who committed the crimes being young black males between the ages of 14 and 24.

“It’s not an easy goal to reduce black male homicide and increase positive outcomes for young black males, but I think it’s something that can get done,” she said.

White says the faith based community was invited out this year to host a community dialogue session to brainstorm solutions for the problem.

“The church is located in every community and neighborhood. We’re got to take on more of a role that proactive in addressing this tide of violence in our community,” said Charles Cheek, the community networking director for the Peninsula Baptist Association.

Wednesday night’s event also showcased 72 vendors providing opportunities for community residents to learn about ways to get involved.

“We’ve got to have the whole village to raise each child one day at a time, one second at a time, one moment at a time, so that child can say the world is mine and conquer it with the tools,” said Reverend Steve Brown.