Hampton-based spice dealer gets 17-year prison sentence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was sentenced to 17 and a half years Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues.

Jayson Mickle pleaded guilty on June 27, 2016.

Court documents say from 2008 to 2014, Mickle sold smokable synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as “spice,” in the Hampton Roads area and, eventually, nationwide.

Spice consists of plant material sprayed with active chemical ingredients often made in clandestine laboratories in China. The chemicals mimic the effects of THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Mickle sold blends of spice with names like “Hampster Purp,” “HPT Cherry,” “Bizarro” and “Orgazmo.” Although the packets of spice had labels that said “not for human consumption,” prosecutors say Mickle knew the spice was to be smoked.

Mickle began selling spice through retail stores by the name of Hampton Pipe and Tobacco. He had locations in Hampton, Newport News, Gloucester and Norfolk. In 2010, Mickle also began a wholesale online operation called “Blazin Herbs.” In 2013, the wholesale outfit’s name was changed to “7 City Gifts.”

Mickle’s operation also supplied the Red Barn, a Newport News convenience store, with spice in late 2013 into early 2014.

From 2010 to 2012 alone, Hampton Pipe and Tobacco grossed over $9,600,000 in spice sales.

Mickle, who used a significant portion of his drug proceeds to purchase over two dozen real properties, was also ordered to forfeit those properties.